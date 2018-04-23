Garanti Jazz Green to screen film 'Blue'

Garanti Jazz Green, which has supported jazz music for 21 years, will meet cinema lovers with the third film of the "İçinden Jazz Geçen Filmler" (Films Featuring Jazz) series at bomontiada ALT in Istanbul. As part of the screenings that bring together cinema and music, "Blue," the documentary telling the story of Blue Blues Band, will be watched on Apr. 29 at 05.30 p.m.

Directed by Sertan Ünver, the film focuses on the musical journey of Blue Blues Band, which was formed by Turkish musicians Kerim Çaplı and Yavuz Çetin, who are some of the legendary musicians of the 1990's. The film, where many figures such as Nejat İşler, Teoman, Aylin Aslım, Deniz Arcak and Sunay Özgür talk about their memories about the duo, tries to reveal the fight that the musicians, who lost their lives at early ages, put up against society, the industry and their own minds.

"Blue," which is in the "İçinden Caz Geçen Filmler" program, organized in cooperation with Başka Cinema, will be screened in its original language with English subtitles. Users of KonserV and GarantiOne will be able to buy tickets, which are sold for TL 15, with a 50 percent discount. Other films in the 2018 program are "One More Time With Feeling" (Apr. 27), "Inside Llewyn Davis" (Sept. 30), "Searching for Sugarman" (Oct. 28), Nublu (Nov. 25) and "England is Mine" (Dec. 30).