Jazz spring in historical neighborhood

The Yeldeğirmeni Jazz Spring event, which will be held for the second time this year, brings together many artistic genres, such as music, photography, cinema, gastronomy, art and culture, around jazz music with the support of Garanti Jazz Green on April 29 and 30.

The Yeldeğirmeni neighborhood, which is a very special place on Istanbul's Asian side with its unique cultural and historical structure will celebrate the Second Yeldeğirmeni Jazz Spring, which is a mini-festival of culture, art and gastronomy, with jazz lovers who will fill its streets on Apr. 29.

Organized as part of the April 30 International Jazz Days events, the Yeldeğirmeni Jazz Spring comprises 15 different events. Önder Focan & Şallıel Bros Funk Book Project concert, Yahya Dai & Sevil Soylu: Jazzy House Brunch, Bora Çeliker & Barış Ertürk: Tahterevalli (Seasaw) concert, Serhan Erkol: Sushi & Jazz, Tomas Hetmanek: Portraits Photo Exhibition and Forgotten Istanbul Mezes & Jazz are some of the highlights of the festival. The festival will finish with the Garanti Jazz Green event: Petros Klampanis (featuring Baha Yetkin) in concert.

The Second Yeldeğirmeni Jazz Spring invites everyone to meet around jazz with concerts, tastings in the coffee shops of the neighborhood, conversations with musical masters, vintage accessory markets and open-air film screenings.