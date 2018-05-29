Pekinel sisters on stage in Turkey after three years

Güher and Süher Pekinel, described as the best pianist duo in the world after Arthur and Karl Ulrich Schnabel, are back on stage with two important Turkey concerts after three years. The first of these concerts, which will be organized by Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) and İzmir Foundation for Culture, Arts and Education (İKSEV), will meet their listeners at Ephesus Grand Theater in İzmir province on June 11 while the second one will be at Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center on June 12.

The world-famous pianist duo is considered breathtaking by critics with their live performances and studio recordings. The Pekinel sisters are getting ready for their mesmerizing concerts.

On top with limitless success

Described as the magical fingers of piano by world famous music authorities in the world, Güher and Süher Pekinel performed together with prominent orchestras, such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic, over their career. Drawing attention from the Americas to the Far East with their poetic musicality, technical perfection and authentic interpretations, the sisters will take the stage with English Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Conductor Gerard Schwarz for these two important concerts in Turkey.