Nancy Ajram to perform in Istanbul

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram will perform on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr at the Istanbul Pullman Hotel and Congress Center.

Releasing her latest album in 2017, Ajram shared the news of the Istanbul concert on her Instagram account.

After winning a competition show in her childhood, she became one of the youngest singers in Lebanon. Her first album was "Mihtagalak" (I Need You) in 1998. In 2000, she released her second album, "Sheel Oyoonak Anni" (Stop Staring at Me), and the third, "Ya Salam" (How Great), in 2003. With her great success, the singer received the title of "2003 Best Arabic Singer" in the "Oscar Video Clips" festival in Sharm El Sheikh.

She was among the most important artists in the Arabic world with her album "Shakhbet Shakhbeet" (Scribbled Doodles), which she released for children in 2007.