Time for jazz in the parks

The 25th Istanbul Jazz Festival organized by Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) continues with great enthusiasm. "Jazz in the Parks," Istanbul Jazz Festival's popular event that brings together nature and jazz, is open for Istanbulites in Beylikdüzü and Fenerbahçe districts this weekend.

"Jazz in the Parks," one of the most popular events of the festival, will be spreading to different parts of the city for the first time this year, featuring an open-air festival for music lovers in the two districts.

All Istanbulites are invited to the events to be held free of charge at Beylikdüzü Valley of Life Park on July 7 and Fenerbahçe Park on Sunday, July 8.

Young jazz bands at the festival will kick start the events at 5 p.m. on both days.

Organized for 16 years as part of the Istanbul Jazz Festival, "Young Jazz" aims to create a platform for young musicians and bands under 30 to take part in the festival program. As a result of this year's evaluation, Art Blakey Tribute Band, JmH, The Kites, Nar, Pelin Güneş Quartet, and Portrait and A Dream will take the stage in the festival.

Meanwhile, the Dutch band Koffie will take over the stage after the performances of young jazz bands, raising the tempo of the park with afro-punk rhythms. Inspired by Fela Kuti, James Brown, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Miles Davis and The Roots, the band will close the events on both days.

On the evening of Sunday, July 8, at the closing of Fenerbahçe Khalkedon Stage, jazz enthusiasts will enjoy watching "La La Land," directed by Damian Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, under the stars. Having swept the 89th Academy Awards with six Oscar wins including "Best Original Song," the famous musical will be viewed outdoors at 9 p.m.