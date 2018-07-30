   
Mohsen Namjoo to perform at Harbiye open-air stage

Taking about how much he loves Istanbul and is planning to move here in each interview, Mohsen Namjoo will meet his fans for the first time at Harbiye Open-air Stage.

Mohsen Namjoo will offer up a musical feast on Aug. 5, in a long-awaited meeting with his fans.

Known as the Iranian Bob Dylan, the expert artist will blend rock and jazz with traditional Iranian music for a night of musical delights.

The famous Iranian songwriter, singer, musician and setar artist will blend Iranian and Western styles of music with his own interpretationsat the İstikbal Harbiye Open-air Concert series.

