Classical music lights up Bodrum nights

Organized by the Bodrum Classical Music Association, the 15th International Gümüşlük Classical Music Festival began on Aug. 1. The month-long festival will continue until Sept. 4, 2018.

Located on Turkey's southwest coast, Gümüşlük is one of Bodrum's up and coming tourist destinations. This year's event will feature an impressive line-up of musicians, including Alexander Markov, Shaun Choo, Konrad Richter and Cyprien Katsaris. The festival will also include music training sessions at the Gümüşlük Festival Academy.

The artistic adviser of the festival, pianist Gülsin Onay and the artistic director of the festival pianist Eren Levendoğlu will be joined by musicians from Russia, the U.S., Israel, Zimbabwe, Italy, Cyprus, Singapore and Germany.

Supported by the Muğla Metropolitan Municipality and Bodrum Municipality, the 15th International Gümüşlük Classical Music Festival began with a concert performed by a number of young talents, who attended the double bass master class at the Gümüşlük Festival Academy this year.

The festival invites fans of classical music to the concerts organized under three titles, "On Stone," "On Water" and "On Sand."





Alexander Markov

The "On Stone" concerts will be held at the 2,500-year-old Antique Stone Quarry. The first concert at this historic venue will begin Friday, Aug. 10, with a performance by Russian-born U.S. violinist Alexander Markov and pianist Gülsin Onay.

On Sunday, Aug. 12, French-Cypriot pianist and composer Cyprien Katsaris will give a recital. In addition to being an outstanding artist, Katsaris is also recognized as a leading pedagogue.

Classical music in Gümüşlük will continue with the Singaporean pianist Shaun Choo on Wednesday, Aug. 15. In this recital, Choo will perform his award-winning compositions at the 4th Ahmed Adnan Saygun Piano Competition and the International Istanbul Orchestra Piano Contest.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, world-renowned German pianist Konrad Richter will perform at the historical Antique Stone Quarry.

To mark the 15th year of the festival, "On Stone" concerts will end with a special event titled "440 Keys" on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

JAZZ AT SUNSET

Internationally acclaimed jazz and ethnic music artists will be performing throughout the festival, in concerts organized under the title of "On Water." The concerts will take place by the seaside on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Blessing "Bled" Chimanga & Dreams band will be performing in the unique sunset settings of Gümüşlük. The band promises to take the audience on an African journey, with energetic and passionate rhythms.

New York Times defines Oran Etkin as "the great clarinetist and the great improviser." On Sept. 1, he will be performing with Timbalooloo to meet children and jazz lovers for the project titled "A Childish Day." On Sept. 2, the artist will be on a Gümüşlük beach and performing his project "Reimagining Benny Goodman."

Concerts from young talents

The concept of the festival "On Sand" will be jam-packed with concerts by the students of Gümüşlük Festival Academy. The concerts will take place at the Earthbag Mini Hall which is located in the festival center on Gümüşlük beach. They will start with the double bass on Aug. 1, followed by the violoncello on Aug. 7, violin on Aug. 9, and the piano on Aug. 23. The last concert on Aug. 31 will feature the flute.

Masterclasses in 5 categories

Around 70 Gümüşlük Festival Academy students will be attending the master classes this year before performing at the festival. Some 1,200 students will be trained by the virtuosos, who performed at previous festivals.





Shaun Choo

This year's masterclasses will feature the Double Bass Masterclass by Fora Baltacıgil, between July 28 and Aug. 2; Cello Masterclass by Dilbağ Tokay between Aug. 1 and 7; Violin Masterclass by Alexander Markov and Erkin Onay between Aug. 4 and 10; Piano Masterclass by Konrad Richter, Cyprien Katsaris and Gülsin Onay, between Aug. 13 and 23; Flute Masterclass by Bülent Evcil and Raffaele Trevisani, between Aug. 26 and 31.

Gümüşlük Festival Academy also collaborates with the Bodrum Music Festival for its students to perform at their "Sunrise Concerts" on Aug. 5 and 6.

Other events

Special gourmet events will be organized in cooperation with Fooodrum, Bitat, Slowfood and Karnas Vineyards prior to the concerts. The festival schedule and the ticket information can be found on the official website of the Gümüşlük Festival.