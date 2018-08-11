Garanti Jazz Green to screen ‘Inside Llewyn Davis'

Garantİ Jazz Green, which has been supporting jazz music for 21 years now, will bring music and movie this autumn with its "İçinden Caz Geçen Filmler" (Films Featuring Jazz) program.

It will screen the film titled "Inside Llewyn Davis" at Bomontiada Alt on Sept. 30 at 05:30 p.m.

Directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, the 2013-film is inspired by famous folk music artist Dave Van Ronk's life.

It focuses on a young musician, Llewyn Davis as he navigates the Greenwich Village folk scene of 1961.

The film blends music and drama as it showcases Davis's adventure to make Bud Grossman, one of the most important managers at the time, listen to his plaque.

Nominated for the Palme d'Or at 2013 Cannes Film Festival, "Inside Llewyn Davis" stars Oscar Isaac in the leading role. It also features important figures like Justin Timberlake, John Goodman and Carey Mulligan.

"İçinden Caz Geçen Filmler," is part of the "Films in Autumn and Winter" program, organized in collaboration with Başka Cinema. The films will be screened in its original languages and with Turkish subtitles. The film screenings will continue at Bomontiada Alt on the last Sundays of September, October, November and December.