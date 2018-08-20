19th International Antalya Piano Festival starts with flamenco

The 19th International Antalya Piano Festival will be held from Sept. 1 to Sept. 9 at the Antalya Culture Centre (AKMA) hosted by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality.

Gürer Aykal will be the artistic director of the festival, which will host important artists from around the world.

The festival will kick start with Laura De Los Angeles's performance, one of Spain's prominent flamenco artists. The artist, who enriches her vocal performance with piano and dance performance, will perform in Turkey for the first time.

On Sept. 4, under the baton of Gürer Aykal, winners of the Young Talents Piano Competition will also be performing. The competition, which aims to support young talents by letting them share the stage with famous musicians.

This year, the Young Talents in the Memory Kamuran Gündemir Recital, which is organized every year, will be on stage on Sept. 5, accompanied by Kenan Tatlıcı on piano.

Noted as one of the most talented pianists of his generation, Ivan Melon Lewis will take the stage on the sixth day of the festival. On Sept. 8, the famous composer and pianist Fahir Atakoğlu and Antalya State Symphony Orchestra will meet with festival audiences for the Film Music Concert as part of the festival.

The closing of the festival will be with Dhafer Youssef on Sept. 9. Harmonizing Sufi tradition with jazz elements and Arabic lyricism, Youssef will be performing from his latest album "Diwan of Beauty and Odd" for music lovers. Gülçin Anıl's "Rhythmic Colors" painting exhibition will take place during the festival, as well.

Two hundred and eighty-five musicians will take the stage throughout the 19th International Antalya Piano Festival.