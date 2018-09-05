Garanti Jazz Green colors autumn with fall concerts

Garanti Jazz Green is back with its fall concert program and offering big names from the music world in its autumn lineup. Musicians from around the world will perform at the Salon Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), Babylon and Nardis Jazz Club throughout the program's calendar.

Devoldere's solo project Warhaus

Belgian indie rock group Balthazar's songwriter and vocalist Maarten Devoldere's solo project Warhaus will be at Salon IKSV on Sept. 14 and 15. Devoldere completed his first single for Warhaus, "The Good Lie," with girlfriend Sylvie Kreusch, the vocalist of Soldier's Heart. In 2016, his first album "We F*cked a Flame into Being" debuted. The title of the album was a quote from D. H. Lawrence's "Lady Chatterley's Lover." A year later, Devoldere released the second album carrying his name.

Michael Pipoquinha at Nardis Jazz Club

Brazilian bass virtuoso Michael Pipoquinha will perform at the Nardis Jazz Club on Oct. 23 and 24. The 22-year-old virtuoso introduced his talent to the world through his YouTube videos. He has since participated in renowned music events, such as Brazil Fortaleza Bass Festival, Guaramiranga Jazz and Blues Festival and Rio das Ostras Festival. His first album, "Cearencinho," was released in 2004.

Ought at Babylon

Ought, the band of four, will be at Babylon on Nov. 8. The band released their debut album, "More Than Any Other Day," in 2014 after "New Calm," the extended play that they recorded in 2012. Their successful debut continued with their second album "Sun Coming Down." They managed to enhance their strong post-punk sound with a choir of 70, a vibraphone, authentic guitar tunes and drum machines.

Submotion Orchestra at Babylon

The Submotion Orchestra will perform at Babylon on Nov. 9. Offering an authentic sound that blends electronica, jazz, soul and down tempo with their debut album "Finest Hour" in 2010, the orchestra gained popularity quickly. They soon became famous, participating in important festivals, such as the Glastonbury Festival, London Jazz Festival and The Big Chill. Their fifth album, "Kites," which they released this year, comprises of 10 songs centered around 10 Polaroid photos that the group took, inspired by their personal stories. A 20 percent discount for those who have Garanti credit cards is also available for the Submotion Orchestra's concert.