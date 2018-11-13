Istanbul's Süreyya Opera to host 'Stabat Mater' oratorio for two nights

Süreyya Opera House in Istanbul's Kadıköy district will host the world-famous "Stabat Mater" oratorio on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17.

Composed by Gioachino Rossini (1792-1868) for four soloists, choir and orchestra abiding by the Stabat Mater form, it was first performed on Jan. 7, 1842, at Salle Ventadour in Paris.

At the very beginning of the work, Rossini made use of his own libretto and compositions. In the aftermath, Italian composer Giovanni Tadolini (1789-1872) wrote six more parts for "Stabat Mater." Its composition started at a time when Rossini gave up writing opera. "Stabat Mater" was finally completed over 10 years between 1831 and 1841. Conducted by maestro Zdravko Lazarov, Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra and Choir will present Otilia Radulescu, İpek Aylin Ateş, Erdem Erdoğan and Suat Arıkan as soloists. The practices of the choir, on the other hand, are in Paolo Villa's charge.