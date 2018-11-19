Stars of classical music to play for young talents

The Istanbul Philharmonic Association will organize a premier concert with some of Turkey's most prominent singers at the Grand Pera Emek stage on Nov. 25.

The event will feature names like of Gülsin Onay, Cihat Aşkın, Bülent Evcil and Çağ Erçağ.

With "Music is Life" as its motto, the Istanbul Philharmonic Association has made significant contributions to the city's musical life since 1945 when it was founded by Cemal Reşit Rey, Nadir Nadi, Halit Ziya Uşaklıgil, Lütfi Kırdar, Afif Tektaş and others. It will now bring together the stars of classical music for the premier concert. The proceeds from the concert will go to the association's Young Musicians Support Fund. The fund was created this year to help young musicians with extraordinary talents with their education.

The event will feature Gülsin Onay (piano), Cihat Aşkın (violin), Bülent Evcil (flute), Çağ Erçağ (violoncello), Esra Abacıoğlu Akcan (soprano), Metin Ülkü (piano), Aydın Karlıbel (piano), Eren Aydoğan (piano) and Duru Aydın (piano).

The concert will be held in memory of pianist Seher Tanrıyar, who died last year. A commemorative thank you plaque will be presented to Hulki Tanrıyar, who donated his wife's piano to the Istanbul Philharmonic Association. The event will be sponsored by Aromsa Inc. and will be supported by Antonina Tourism, Andante, Kuğu Music, Borusan Classic, Ada PR and Faselis. Ticket prices for the concert vary between TL 113 ($21.20) and TL 141. Tickets can be bought online through Biletix.