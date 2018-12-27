New Year enthusiasm on Bursa Regional State Symphony Orchestra stage

The Bursa Regional State Symphony Orchestra (BRSSO) carries New Year enthusiasm to the stage this week. The joyous program organized for the traditional New Year concert will comprise of two concerts and be conducted by the famous composer and conductor Bujor Hoinic. At the concerts that will be given on Dec. 27 and 28, soprano Nursan Küçükekmekçi and tenor Ayhan Uştuk - soloists of the State Opera and Ballet - will accompany the orchestra.

Sponsored by Uludağ Premium and supported by the Bursa Philharmonic Association, the BRSSO gets ready for their traditional New Year concert. They will meet music lovers with a colorful program that will reflect the joy and enthusiasm for the New Year. Both of the concerts will be conducted by Bujor Hoinic.

The orchestra, performing under the baton of Hoinic, who is the composer of the "Troy Opera," one of the most influential projects of recent years, performs famous Turkish tangos, flamboyant orchestral works, Vienna waltz pieces, which are the indispensable for all New Year concerts across the world, along with Neapolitan songs, musicals and arias from famous operas.