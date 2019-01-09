BIFO hosts world-famous soloist Ailyn Perez

The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIFO) is welcoming the new year with its traditional seasonal concert. The soloist of the concert, which is scheduled for tomorrow at 8 p.m. in Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center (ICEC), will be the world-famous Ailyn Perez.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, BIFO received a standing ovation during its Europe tour last month. The orchestra will accompany to renowned soprano Ailyn Perez, who is known in the opera world for her multifaceted talent.

Hailed by The New York Times as "a beautiful woman who commands the stage," Perez has also won Richard Tucker and Placido Domingo awards.

The artist prepares her own repertoire, focusing primarily on the most elegant pieces of the 19th century, the peak of opera. She has built up a large fan base after her performances in "Great Scott," "L'elisir d'amore" ("The Elixir of Love") and "La Boheme." With her role of Violetta in "La Traviata," the artist was strongly applauded in one of the brightest moments of the 2018 season at the Berlin State Opera. Celebrated as "the ideal Violetta" by The Observer, she skillfully performed this role at the Zurich Opera House, the Hamburg State Opera, the Bavarian State Opera, the San Francisco Opera, Teatro alla Scala and the Covent Garden Royal Opera House. Her first album comprising of French and Italian songs and released by Opus Arte, "Poeme d'un jour" ("Poem of a Day"), was awarded a full five stars by The Independent and acclaimed by the International Record Review, who wrote: "Every so often, a singer comes along who completely bowls you over."

Before the New Year Concert, in which BIFO will accompany Perez under the baton of Sascha Goetzel, a discussion will be organized at Dolmabahçe Hall under the moderation of journalist and classical music songwriter Serhan Bali between 7 p.m. and 7:40 p.m.