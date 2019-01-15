French DJ Jeremy Underground to hit Istanbul stage

French DJ and producer Jeremy Underground, who harmonizes house, funk and disco music, will salute Istanbul's music lovers on the night of Jan. 19. Making a name for himself with the back-to-back sets he realized with figures such as Kerri Chandler and Motor City Drum Ensemble, Jeremy Underground takes the stage in cooperation with Red Bull Music and Minimüzikhol.

Taking the first row in the category of Best Compilation at the global music platform Resident Advisor with his piece "Love Is Underground," Jeremy Underground brings the soul of New York house music into the present.

Arranged in cooperation with Red Bull Music, the night will also open with Ahu, who took part in Barcelona Sonar, the Southern Soul Festival, Brainfeeder, Boiler Room London and similar events, and Enes Gül who has performed at prominent venues and festivals in Turkey in addition to sharing the stage with such figures as Lee Burridge, Matthias Meyer, and Oscar and The Wolf.