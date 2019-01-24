Mischa Maisky and BIFO salute Istanbul music lovers

TheBorusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIFO) will accompany world-famous cellist Mischa Maisky in the concert that will be organized tonight at Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center (ICEC) under the baton of Rengim Gökmen.

The concert, conducted by Gökmen and featuring Maisky as the soloist, will not only address classical music lovers but everyone who loves quality music.

Before the BIFO concert, which will start at 08.00 p.m., a conversation about the concert with journalist and classical music writer Serhan Bal will be held at Lütfi Kırdar ICEC's Dolmabahçe Hall between 07.00 and 07.40 p.m.

After his conservatory years, Maisky gave his first concert with the Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra. After this very first performance, the artist started to be known as the "Future Rostropovich." He won the special award of the Tchaikovsky Competition and left Soviet Russia in 1970. He carried his international career to the top by working with legendary artists such as Mstislav Rostropovich and Gregor Piatigorsky, with whom his talent is accepted as equal, and giving concerts with stars, such as Radu Lupu, Gidon Kremer, Leonard Bernstein, Mikhail Pletnev, Martha Argerich, Pavel Gililov, Gautier Capuçon and Lang Lang. The artist will meet music lovers in Istanbul this time in company of BIFO.