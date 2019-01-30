Salon to start hosting its new guests as of February

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) venue, Salon is set to host some famous musicians this year. As of February, artists and music groups, including Khruangbin, Asgeri, Wooden Shipjs, Marissa Nadler and Jonahtan Bree will perform at Salon.

It will also host two performances by French electro-pop duo, Agar Agar on Feb. 28 and March 1. The duo has garnered a dedicated fan base with hits, like "I Am That Man" and "Prettiest Virgin."

Agar Agar was the idea of Clara Cappagli and Armand Bultheel. Reminiscent of the dark disco sound from the 1980s, their first studio album "The Dog and the Future" was followed by their first EP last year. It had a number of hits.

With the album, the duo performed at various festivals all around the world and at some of Europe's hippest clubs. They prefer experiencing the new instead of using a regular and established formula and structure in music.

Throughout February, Salon will also welcome Tan Deliorman and Ozan Erverdi's funk-jazz project The Kites, Elz and the Cult, which was the opening band of The Soft Moon and local new trap, hip-hop star Ben Fero.

Audioban presents The Kites

Tan Deliorman and Ozan Erverdi's funk-jazz project The Kites is founded by these two friends who have been playing music since young ages at the end of 2017. They started composing their own songs by mixing jazz, funk, rock and fusion. Their first live performance was at Jazz in Parks at the 25th Istanbul Jazz Festival. The main motivation of their music is to get away from the difficulties of daily life and to offer a good time for themselves and their listeners through instruments. The Kites will be at Salon on Feb. 15 for the first performance of their debut album to be released under the Audioban label.

ELZ AND THE CULT's Psychodrama





Istanbul-based gothic-pop, dark-wave project Elz and the Cult managed to attract the attention of many national and international fans with their new-wave-inspired single "I Did This to Myself" at the beginning of 2017. After that, they released their first studio album, "Polycephaly."

Winning the Akademia Music Awards in two different categories, the band was again nominated for Hollywood Music in Media Awards, together with artists such as Sam Smith and Diane Warren.

They performed at Salon before The Soft Moon last November, followed by a performance in London earlier this month January. On Feb. 16, they will be performing at the launch concert of their second album "Psychodrama," which includes guest artists, Bewitched as Dark and Kutay Soyocak.

Ben Fero album launch concert

The new trap, hip-hop star of the local scene, Ben Fero's single "Mahallemiz Esmer" ("Our Neighborhood is a Brunette") became viral last summer. Then, with the second hit, "Kimlerdensin" ("Who do you belong to?") he doubled the number of his fans.

Fero, with his refined humorous style and with many references to the NBA with his old-school hip-hop style, will be at Salon stage with his long-awaited debut album "Orman Kanunları" ("The Rules of the Jungle") on Feb. 27.