Famous DJ to rock İzmir on Valentine's Day

İzmir is preparing to host the famous DJ Lea Davogic on Valentine's Day. The world-renowned Serbian DJ Lea Davogic will take the stage for the Valentine's Day Party on Feb. 14 at Budva Club İzmir. She will mesmerize İzmir residents with her stage performance.

Music lovers will be entertained by Turkish pop, foreign pop and R&B before DJ Lea Davogic takes the stage. At this special party that will continue until 4:00 a.m. in the morning, DJ Lea Davogic will jazz up the audience with R&B hip-hop style music and offer an unforgettable night to the crowd.

The Feb. 14 Valentine's Day Party will start at 11.30 p.m. With service buses from both sides of the city, music lovers will focus completely on entertainment without worrying about transport.