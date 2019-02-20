Matias Aguayo back in Turkey after four years

Minimüzikhol, a Red Bull cooperative created to offer unique experiences for music lovers, continues with a special program to be held on Feb. 22.

Seen as among the most inspiring figures of electronic music, Chilean vocalist, producer and DJ Matias Aguayo, will take the stage just after Mertkan AKD, who harmonizes various genres, and Mousike, the music collective based in Istanbul and London.

Visiting Turkey after four years, Aguayo will entertain listeners with a wide range of techno sound repertoires known as futuristic and dark disco.

Sharing the stage with figures and bands such as Akufen, Ivan Smagghe, Tornado Wallace, LUM, Dada Disco and İnsanlar up until now, Mertkan AKD will be on the Minimüzikhol stage from 10 p.m. to a little after midnight, followed by Mousike; and when the clock hits 2 a.m., Matias Aguayo will salute music lovers with his set.