Garanti Jazz Green to heat up stages with winter concerts

Garanti Jazz Green continues to offer a unique musical feast to jazz lovers this year again. It has prepared a program consisting of pleasant concerts that will warm us up in the cold weather this winter season.

The end of February will be colored with two fantastic concerts and will bring jazz lovers together at Babylon and the Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM). The jazz selection, which will make people feel the vibes from different geographies in the world from Africa to Argentina and blends different music genres, is primed to add a different dynamism and color to the winter season with authentic tunes and enjoyable stage performances.

Magical tunes of different places await music lovers

PIATANGO, one of the successful interpreters of tango, the mesmerizing music of Argentina, will take the stage at Zorlu PSM on Feb. 27 together with guest soloist Selmin Artemiz. The band will present a universal, authentic, enjoyable and lasting music pleasure to music lovers as part of Garanti Jazz Green concerts, blending the inner and melodic structure of classical tango with ethnic/modern harmonies and tunes with their album "Yeni Aşk" ("New Love").

Tony Allen, one of the founders of the Afro-beat genre, where traditional African music comes together with jazz and funk, will sweep the stage at Babylon on Feb. 28 as part of the Garanti Jazz Green concerts. Afro-beat has affected many generations for a half century with its authentic drum style to date. Get ready to enjoy Allen's performance.