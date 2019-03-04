Premiere of 'Die Winterreise' to be performed by Shenyang, Borusan Quartet at İş Sanat

İş Sanat Concert Hall will continue to host musicians from around the world in March.

The permanent bass-baritone of Shanghai Opera House, Shenyang and the Borusan Quartet, Turkey's leading string quartet, will perform at İş Sanat on March 6 at 8:30 p.m. with the Turkey premiere of Franz Schubert's "Die Winterreise" ("Winter Journey"), which was originally composed for piano and vocal.





Permanent bass-baritone Shenyang

China-born Shenyang registered as the 2007 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World when he was 23. He won the Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award in 2008. After his works at the Shanghai Conservatory, the bass-baritone graduated from the Julliard School. He also the attended Salzburg Young Artist Project and Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young.

Transferring his musical heritage to Western music with a unique richness, Shenyang is known for his extensive repertoire of Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sergei Vasilyevich Rachmaninov and Gustav Mahler.

He has shared the stage with many respected artists from around the world. This time, he will perform with the renowned Borusan Quartet, comprising of Esen Kıvrak, Özgür Baskın, Efdal Altun and Çağ Erçağ.