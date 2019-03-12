'Paganini of Piano' to mesmerize Istanbulites

Dubbed the "Paganini of the Piano," Croatian pianist Goran Filipec, 37, has won the Ferenc Liszt Society Grand Prix du Disque award for his latest album, "Paganini."

The award was previously won by notable musicians like Vladimir Horowitz, Alfred Brendel, Zoltan Kocsis and Maurizio Pollini.

Filipec gained a lot of attention for his award-winning performance as well as his albums released by Naxos records. He will mesmerize classical music lovers at the Seed, at Sakıp Sabancı Museum, tomorrow. Since 2007, Filipec has released a total of eight albums. He has always succeeded in conquering the hearts of music lovers and critics. Filipec is acknowledge as a master in performing the standard piano repertoire as well as long-forgotten musical treasures, including classical and romantic repertoires.