Manolo Carrasco to salute Ankara with flamenco show

To be held between Apr. 4 and 25, the 36th International Ankara Music Festival hosts Manolo Carrasco with his flamenco show entitled "Sounds From Spain."

Maestro of "Real Escuela Andaluza de Arte Ecuestre" ("Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art") and "Anthem Por Ellos" ("Anthem for them") which was dedicated to terrorism victims in Spain, Manolo Carrasco is a piano master who has released 53 albums, 33 of which were released in Spain, despite his young age.

Born in Cadiz, Spain in 1974, Carrasco's received a sound musical education at the Music Conservatory Manuel de Falla under the tutelage of Rafael Prieto. Studying with Ana Guijarro and Manuel de Diego at the Manuel Castillo Conservatory in Seville, the artist also received a composition education at Liceu Conservatory in Barcelona and the Royal Conservatory of Music in Madrid.

Getting off the ground in 1987, Carrasco was honored with many privileged prizes in France and Spain and has ranked in many national and international contests.

The artist improved himself also in conducting. The first time Carrasco conducted an orchestra, he was 19. He conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) during recording of the album "Suenos de Juventud."

Preparing and directing classical music programs for Television Gallega, a TV channel in the Galicia region, Carrasco also held classical music concerts for the Suenos and Nocturno programs broadcast on Antena and Tele 5. In 2007, he founded his own production company, Eurodelta Music, with his business partner Fernando Bermudez.

In addition his performances at prestigious halls as the Royal Palace in Madrid and La Granja de San Ildefonso in Segovia, the artist has gained fans all around the world with tours held in Japan, China, the U.S. and Europe.

Having performed thousands of concerts on five continents, Carracos was granted with title "the first Spanish artist who performed at the Red Square and the Kremlin Palace in Moscow."

Taking the spectator on a journey stretching from the 19th century up until today with his flamenco show "Sounds from Spain," Manolo Carrasco harmonizes classical music with flamenco, performing pieces by world renowned composers Francisco Tarrega, Enrique Granados, Isaac Albeniz, Manuel de Falla, Luigi Bocherini, Georges Bizet and Antonio Soler. Throughout the show, which appeals both to the eyes and ears, the artist is accompanied by six flamenco dancers and seven musicians.