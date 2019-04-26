Legends of jazz music on festival stage

Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) Jazz Festival, which reflects all the different exciting shades of various genres of jazz, kicked off at Zorlu PSM Thursday. The event will continue until June 1.

PSM Jazz Festival, the "Jazz Festival of All Music," will bring together many master musicians in its five-week program. The opening of the festival was held with a performance by John McLaughlin, who is accepted as one of the best guitarists of all times, together with the music group, the 4th Dimension.

Legendary Enrico Macias, who is known all around the world for his compositions; Madeleine Peyroux, known for her mesmerizing voice; the extraordinary duo of trip-hop Morcheeba; Bobby McFerrin, who recorded the mega-hit "Don't Worry Be Happy" and is one of the most authentic vocal virtuosos of all time in the world; Gimme5, a new band comprising of old vocal orchestra Voicestra's members; Karsu, who will present her newest compositions to listeners with her authentic vocal; Fazıl Say Songs and İzmir Suit, where world-famous pianist and composer Fazıl Say meets Serenad Bağcan's strong voice; Olafur Arnalds, one of the most talented figures of neo-classic music; Stavroz, with their innovative approach to dance music; Grammy-awarded trumpet master Chris Bott and the Alan Parsons Live Project will meet thousands of music lovers at the festival's Turkcell Stage.

In addition, Dead Combo, the duo that offers a cinematic music feast; Estas Tonne, who has become a modern bard with his guitar; the Lars Danielsson Group, one of the most famous and sought-after bassists of the international jazz stage; rising jazz star Julia Biel; young talent Ayşedeniz with Pure Piano; Kerem Görsev, one of the prominent jazz pianists in Turkey; Grammy award-winning master saxophonist, Ernie Watts; Joep Beving, the shining figure of neo-classic music; John Scofield Combo 66 ft. Vicente Archer (as part of the tour of Scofield's latest album, which celebrates his 66th birthday), and Gerald Clayton & Bill Stewart will make listeners experience magical moments throughout the festival.

Jazz at Studio

Roderic, who has been dabbling in piano and percussion instruments since childhood; French 79, the techno guru from Marseilles; Mark Guiliana Beat Music, who is described as the best of his generation on the drums; İlhan Erşahin's Istanbul Sessions, the project that has won recognition throughout the whole world; Portico Quartet, the shining face of modern jazz; Christian Löffler, the German-based favorite of experimental electronic music; Akua Naru, the top vocal of modern hip-hop; Ephemerals, who adapt retro soul aesthetic to the modern age; Kamaal Williams, who blends jazz and hip-hop in the most authentic way imaginable; and Diablo Swing Orchestra, who combine swing and heavy metal's energy, will all leave their mark on the stage over the coming five weeks.