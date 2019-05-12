   
MUSIC
CATEGORIES

Eurovision host Bar Refaeli charged with $2.2M tax dodge

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
TEL AVIV
Published 12.05.2019 23:33
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli poses for a picture during the Red Carpet ceremony of the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 at Expo Tel Aviv on May 12, 2019 in the Israeli coastal city. (AFP Photo)
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli poses for a picture during the Red Carpet ceremony of the 64th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 at Expo Tel Aviv on May 12, 2019 in the Israeli coastal city. (AFP Photo)
Related Articles

Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, a host of this week's Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, owes the state around 2 million euros ($2.2 million) in unpaid taxes, a court ruled on Sunday, just as Israel is gearing up for the contest.

She will also have to pay legal costs worth 30,000 euros, the Israeli Ministry of Justice announced.

Refaeli is accused of not fully declaring her million-dollar earnings in Israel and abroad. She and her mother also allegedly did not declare celebrity perks.

The model had claimed she was not predominantly based in Israel during disputed tax years since 2009, but the court found otherwise.

She allegedly paid very little rent for her expensive apartment in Tel Aviv. She is also said to have received a luxury car as a gift in return for promotional work.

Refaeli made her breakthrough in 2007 when she was the first Israeli model to adorn the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine. She is also known for her relationship with the actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The couple separated in 2011.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Music Israel's Eurovision broadcaster is under fire for a promotional video...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS