Iceland at Eurovision protests Israeli occupation of Palestine

The team of Iceland used the Eurovision Song Contest to protest against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, in an unexpected move that left the hosts feeling extremely uncomfortable.

The band Hatari, which represented Iceland at the song contest, held up banners in support of Palestine while hosts Bar Refaeli ​and Ezra Tel announced the country's points.

As soon as the hosts realized the band holding banners they immediately moved on to the next score.

Meanwhile, local media showed images of two of Madonna's dancers side-by-side with Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs during her performance in an apparent call for unity.

After performances by all 26 finalists, Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands won the contest with the stirring power ballad "Arcade."

Italy finished second and Russia third in the results that combined votes from juries from participating countries as well as viewers at home.