World stars play instruments made in Turkey

Turkey's musical instruments are world-famous with musicians and bands like Pink Floyd, Simply Red, and La Luz using them, a manufacturer said.

Istanbul Mehmet Cymbals exports 95% of its handmade instruments to 50 countries, owner Mehmet Tamdeğer told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey exported musical instruments worth nearly $100 million during the last 10 years, especially to Germany, the U.S., the Netherlands, Switzerland and South Korea, official figures said.

Tamdeğer added that Turkey was the most important cymbal production hub in the world.

Zildijan, one of the world's oldest cymbal producer, began manufacturing in 1623 in Turkey.

The country also exports other types of instruments such as guitars, oud, hand percussions and drums.

Zeynel Abidin Cümbüş, a 20th century manufacturer, produces a special kind of stringed instrument named cümbüş.