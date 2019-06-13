Rap, techno, blues and more hit Istanbul stage

The Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Having hosted 2 million art lovers for 5,000 events, including Broadway musicals, plays, DJ performances, concerts, exhibitions, film screenings, parties and festivals, Zorlu PSM continues to welcome visitors with its diversified program. Let's discover what events are coming up for Istanbulites at PSM between June 14 and 21.

After Work Party

A new party series by Zorlu PSM, After Work Party, will be organized with the sponsorship of 100% Music on Friday nights throughout June and July. The party will welcome all party lovers at the Zorlu PSM Amfi space at 7 p.m. free of charge. With cool tunes, plenty of dancing, a happy hour and barbecues, the summer classics will welcome visitors.

HVOB Concert Tour

The duo HVOB, who have been popular recently with their productions and extraordinary performances, will be the guests of Zorlu PSM at Turkcell Stage on June 15 within the context of the tour of their new album "Rocco." Before HVOB, Tan Tunçağ, whom we know from the electronic project duo Portecho, will bring analog synthesizer tunes and listeners together with his new project "Cava Grande." At the 100% Music Warm-Up, to be held at Zorlu PSM Amfi free of charge, Zeynep Erbay will warm the audience up for the long-awaited performance of HVOB.

We Luv Techno!

The We Luv Techno! series is back for the Mabbas All Night Long set on June 15. The melodic set that Mabbas, who has given unforgettable performances before and after many important figures visiting Turkey, will provide striking tunes for free for music lovers with tickets for the HVOB Concert Tour Rocco.

Thug Life

Thug Life, the most entertaining party series in Istanbul, comes to 100% Studio with the 100% Trap concept, arranged especially for its 10th version, under the sponsorship of 100% Music on June 16. Many popular Trap and Rap artists, such as Khontkar, Ben Fero and Tahribad-ı İsyan, will be on the stage.

Fantastic Negrito

Fantastic Negrito, a hot blues artist, will be in Turkey for the first time at Zorlu PSM. The musician, who won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album, will perform at 100% Studio on June 18.Franz Ferdinand

Franz Ferdinand, who embodies irreplaceable enthusiasm for indie rock with moving melodies, will be at Zorlu PSM on June 19 with the contribution of 100% Music. Before the band, which has been creating entertaining alternative music since 2002, BaBa ZuLa will open for fans ready for the night. At the 100% Music Warm-Up, which will be organized for free at Zorlu PSM Amfi, Gülşah Güray, Gülşah Turgut and Güven Yıldız, the most-loved DJs of Radio Eksen, will take the stage.