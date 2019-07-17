   
ENKA Open Air Meetings host Fazıl Say Night

World-renowned pianist Fazıl Say, who is regarded as one of the most important artists of the 21st century, will perform at the 31st ENKA Open Air Meetings to be held at the Eşref Denizhan Open Air Theater tonight at 9:15 p.m.

In his recital, Say will salute art lovers with the "Troy Sonata," which premiered in the western province of Çanakkale last year.

The sonata, which was commissioned by the Çanakkale Municipality as part of the Troy Year celebrations, is a 40-minute long work in 10 chapters, including, "Bard Recounts, Homer," "Aegean Winds," " Heroes of Troy," "Sparta," "Helen, Love," "Troy," "Achilles," "The War," "Trojan Horse" and "Epilogue." Say will also present his other works and pieces by modern composers.

