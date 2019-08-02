European house music festival touches down in Istanbul

One of the most renowned festivals of electronic music, the Hamburg-based Diynamic Festival will be welcoming music lovers at Milyon Beach Kilyos for a night of music and dancing on the beach on Aug. 3. The festival will continue until the first light at the Volkswagen Arena with the sponsorship of Limits Off and the Isolate Istanbul Organization.

Established in Hamburg in Germany, the Diynamic Festival was initiated by house music legend Solomun and Adriano Trolio, and soon became one of the most prestigious festivals of electronic music in the world. This year, after Amsterdam, Munich and Barcelona, it is coming to Istanbul.

Traveling all across the world in recent years, the Diynamic Festival will be bringing figures such as Solomun, Adriatique, ELAX aka Boyz Noize, Kollektiv Turmstrasse along with Adana Twins, Lehar, Undercatt, Magit Cacoon, Musumeci, Moscoman, Innellea and Andy Bros.