Three renowned tenors to share stage at Bodrum Ancient Theater

Murat Karahan, Hakan Aysev and Efe Kışlalı will greet audiences with the "Three Tenors" concert at the Bodrum Ancient Theater Hall tomorrow. The residents of Bodrum and holidaymakers will be spoiled by art once again this summer. Organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, concerts, operas, ballets and other art shows enliven cultural life in Bodrum.

Within this context, the "Three Tenors" concert will be held under the baton of Murat Cem Orhan. Famous tenors Karahan, Aysev and Kışlalı will be accompanied by the Mersin State Opera and Ballet orchestra on the stage.

State Opera and Ballet General Director and General Art Director Murat Karahan, Istanbul State Opera and Ballet soloist Hakan Aysev and Efe Kışlalı will present a musical feast featuring a large repertoire from opera arias to musicals, and pop and folk songs to listeners. Music lovers can expect to give a standing ovation to this performance on the night of Aug. 20.