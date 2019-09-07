Jazz to wake the sleeping giant on Meis Island

Mediterranean serenity has truly begun with the jazz festival in Antalya's Kaş. The Kaş Jazz Festival started on Friday and will run until Sunday, waking up the "sleeping giant," who has been sleeping for centuries to tell of his devotion to his lover on Meis Island.

According to legend, the sleeping giant will wake up his lover at Meis with music and this year, the Kaş Jazz Festival is welcoming both local and international names. The British band, Mammal Hands, who harmonize their music across different genres; the living legend of Turkish pop music for the last 40 years, Yeni Türkü; one of Turkish jazz's most unique names with her signature sound, Elif Çağlar; saxophonist Korhan Futacı, who is famous for his smooth improvisations; and Ediz Hafızoğlu, who defines himself as semi-Lycian, will alos be at the festival with his innovative Nazdrave project.

The waking of the sleeping giant ceremony at the beginning of the festival will continue with yoga activities that emphasize silence and body awareness, workshops that are based on sound and movement for children, a panel called "City, Music and Production," and other events that will take place outside of the musical disciplines along with the unparalleled nature and beauty of the surroundings.