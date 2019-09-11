Odelia Sever in Istanbul for children of Darüşşafaka

World-renowned pianist Odelia Sever will give a concert at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) on the Turkcell Stage on the night of Sept. 12. Sever's concert is being held as the Turkey leg of the global social responsibility project of the Howden Group. The revenue from the concert will be transferred to children's education through the Darüşşafaka Society, which has been offering education to orphaned students for 152 years in Turkey.

The Howden Group, which is the biggest independent insurance group in the world with its 22 billion premium production, organizes various events around the world as part of its social responsibility project launched to celebrate the group's 25th anniversary. Within the context of this project, Odelia Sever will perform in Turkey after India and Spain. The Howden Group aims to donate $1 million to selected institutions around the world with these events.

Odelia Sever will both play piano and sing at her concert in Istanbul. At this extraordinary concert listeners will enjoy moments of artistic perfection. The concert will also contribute to the "Equality of Opportunity in Education" mission of the Darüşşafaka Society.

The proceeds of the concert titled #iyilikresitali (goodness recital) will be granted to the Darüşşafaka Society to help 972 talented, orphaned students with poor financial situations.

Pianist from childhood

Odelia Sever started playing piano at the age of three and showed her skills to the world at a young age. Since completing her master's degree at the Royal Academy of Music in the heart of London, by improving her creative style, Sever has performed many concerts in the four corners of the world. Throughout her career, she has worked with different bands like the Zarastro Trio, Amadeud Quartet and Tangobar, an Argentinean tango quintet. Sever continues to present solo performances in classical piano projects at the Israeli Opera, where she works as a co-director.