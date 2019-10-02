Istanbul stage to heat up with Fado tunes

With her poetic voice, Cristina Branco will bring Portugal's Fado tunes to the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall on Oct. 20.

Praised by critics, just like the lyrics of a song of Amalia Rodrigues, who said, "She is living Fado, and she is breathing Fado," Cristina Branco opens new doors for Fado by bringing together traditional Portuguese music with the words of world-famous poets.

Branco brings together many poems of the famous Dutch poet Slauerhoff and Shakespeare with Fado and songs of pain, longing and desperation, as well as songs inspired by life. Recently, Branco turned to more contemporary tones in Portuguese music and introduced "Menina" in 2016 and "Branco" in 2018 to music lovers.

Lately, one of her interests has been writing lyrics, and she also published a book on alkaline nutrition called "Road Cook."

Cristina Branco will be at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall on Oct. 20 with a repertoire of new albums and the most popular songs of her musical journey of more than 20 years.