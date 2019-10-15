BIPO, violinist Ray Chen on stage together at opening concert

The Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO), which recently turned 20, will open the season with a star of contemporary classical music, Ray Chen, with renewed energy on Oct. 17. In his concerts at the Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Istanbul in the 2019-2020 season, BIPO will share the stage with Rey Chen, Yeol Eum Son, Miloš Karadaglić, Dorothea Röschmann, Angela Gheorghiu, Alexander Gavrylyuk, Andreas Ottensamer, Yuri Bashmet, Pablo Ferrández, Harriet Krijgh, Ekaterina Siurina, Elena Maximova, Peter Sonn and Bogdan Baciu.



Chen won the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition for Young Violinists 10 years ago, followed by the Queen Elisabeth Violin Competition and has been busy touring and recording ever since. One of the most cherished qualities of the artist is that he connects with his audience perfectly, both in his daily life and on stage. Thus, Chen shares the beauty of being a soloist as well its challenges with his audience, and shows at each concert how seriously he takes the role of being an ambassador of classical music by performing his excellent repertoire with world-famous orchestras.



Eleven concerts by BIPO and eight concerts by Borusan Quartet will be featured for music lovers. The concerts will host local and award-winning virtuosos as well as world-famous artists this season. If you want to experience a season full of unforgettable concerts, all tickets to our concerts at BIFO, Borusan Quartet and Borusan Music House are available on Biletix.