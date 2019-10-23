Nonstop Jazz rhythms continue at Akbank Festival

The second week of the 29th Akbank Jazz Festival, the organization and content programming of which has been carried out in cooperation with Pozitif, will feature events called "Open Microphone," "Jazz in High Schools," "Dance for Children and Adults," "Late Afternoon Jazz," "Jazz Brunch," workshop studies and interviews with colorful guests in various venues.



Kerem Türkaydın will perform "Candid Music" at the AkbankSanat at 7 p.m on Oct. 24. Kerem Türkaydın, one of the successful representatives of jazz in Turkey who has has been engaged in music throughout his life, released an eight-track instrumental album "Candid Music" last year in which all compositions are his own and he plays the guitar himself, following his strong collaborations for years. He is accompanied by Ferit Odman on drums, Kağan Yıldız on double bass, Adem Gülşen on piano, Serhan Erkol on alto and soprano saxophone, as well as guest artists in album Göksun Çavdar on clarinet, İmer Demirer on trumpet, Şenova Ülker on flugelhorn, Emre Kayhan on trombone and Seyid Mas on oboe. A festival stage with tracks from this special album awaits you.



Bugge Wesseltoft & Erkan Oğur & Friends will perform at ModaStage at 9 p.m. on Oct. 24. Norwegian veteran musician Bugge Wesseltoft believes that artists should always pursue their own unique forms of expression. The performances by his other project Bugge & Friends, which he runs with a group of other musicians, including performers such as Erik Truffaz and İlhan Erşahin, are among Wesseltoft's most inspiring works. The musician, an admirer of Erkan Oğur, whom he met in Istanbul in 2018, is set to form a new partnership with him. Wesseltoft is preparing to perform the first concert of this surprise collaboration at the Akbank Jazz Festival. During the concert, he will be accompanied by Alp Ersönmez on bass and Volkan Öktem on drums which will take you to a brand new musical dialogue.



The Louis Sclavis Quartet will perform "Characters on A Wall" at Babylon, at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Louis Sclavis, one of ECM's legendary artists, as well as a clarinetist, saxophonist, composer and improviser, is the guest of the Akbank Jazz Festival with his impressive band, the Louis Sclavis Quartet, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the inspirational record company. Join us on a night of celebration filled with stunning melodies and artistic inspiration!



The Pecovic & Kanacki Guitar Duo will be at the Akbank Sanat at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25. Boasting an impressive combination of styles ranging from Gypsy swing to Balkan jazz and to jazz-rock breezes makes the music of award-winning guitarist Mladen Pecovic unique. His duo performances with guitarist Kanacki have achieved significant successes at jazz festivals and programs. Pecovic, who also knows how to successfully maintain a busy concert program with more than 60 stage performances each year, will be at the Akbank Jazz Festival, where he will perform in company with Kanacki.



The Kerem Görsev Trio will be at the Caddebostan Culture Center at 8:30 p.m., Oct. 25. Kerem Görsev, one of the leading musicians of the Turkish jazz scene, is the guest of the Akbank Jazz Festival stage with a performance that will make a difference. Görsev, who sincerely reflects the state of jazz in the city in his compositions, will be accompanied by Ferit Odman and Volkan Hürsever on the stage.



Maisha will perform at Babylon at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 25. Maisha's timeless music draws its power from the band's intuitive attitude, which evokes a sense of discovery and comfort. Maishaknows how to break away from the spiritual jazz tradition with a unique style of their own by sustaining the effects of powerful inspirations ranging from jazz to Afrobeat at every step of the music production process. Maisha, who has so far taken the stage with the legendary Sun Ra Arkestra and has performed at the Boiler Room and Church of Sound, are now bringing their admirable energy to the Akbank Jazz Festival stage.



Bebop Project will be at Nardis Jazz Club at 10.30 p.m. on Oct. 25. The bebop genre, which emerged at the end of the 1940s, when the wind of swing was blowing fast, opened a brand-new way, unlike the dance-oriented jazz melodies that were popular at the time. The high-tempo bebop rhythms created performances in which the audience focused solely on the stage and watched improvisations and solos with admiration. The best examples of this genre, which is still an important part of the contemporary jazz language, will take place at the Akbank Jazz Festival under the Bebop Project.



Zuhal Olcay Feat. Güvenç Dağüstün will perform at the Caddebostan Culture Center at 8:30 p.m., Oct. 26. Having so far worked with artists including Onno Tunç, Mehmet Teoman, Vedat Sakman, Selim Atakan, Bülent Ortaçgil and GürolAğırbaş, released eight solo albums and involved in a number of collective albums; Zuhal Olcay is a guest of the Akbank Jazz Festival in company with Güvenç Dağüstün this autumn.



KOKOROKO will be at Babylon at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. In KOKOROKO's music, a love for the Afrobeat genre is transformed into a striking sound where the roots of North Africa meet the inspiration of London, strengthened by wind instruments. This ensemble of eight musical stars, led by trumpeter Sheila Maurice-Gray, always displays powerful and impressive performances on stage thanks to the harmony of trumpet, alto saxophone, trombone, guitar, keyboard, double bass and percussion. Having performed concerts on many iconic stages across the world, KOKOROKO is the guest of the Akbank Jazz Festival for the first time in Turkey for another memorable performance.