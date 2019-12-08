Jungle pop duo Sofi Tukker in Istanbul for second time

The New York-based jungle pop duo Sofi Tukker will be at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) for the second time on the evening of May 8.

Having displayed a spectacular sold-out performance on March 30, 2019, the American duo will be at Zorlu PSM with their new hits and shows.

The duo, which has received international hits such as in "Drinkee" and "Swing" and was nominated for a Grammy in 2017, is preparing to offer a night full of dance in the "Standing on the Stage" concept at Turkcell Stage.



Sofi Tukker, co-founded by Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, will be at Zorlu PSM in the new year with new hits and shows. Inspired by the house music of the '90s and has made international hits in the jungle pop genre, Sofi Tukker will give music lovers an unforgettable evening in the "Standing on the Stage" concept.

Tickets for the concert will be available at Zorlu PSM box offices and Zorlu PSM's new sales channel www.passo.com.tr.