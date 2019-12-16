Artbat and Volkan Gunduz in Istanbul on longest night of year

Ukrainian duo Artbat, one of the giants of the electronic music scene, will perform for music lovers in Istanbul on Dec. 21. The duo will be accompanied by Volkan Gunduz who has made a name for himself in the music world. The event, which will take place at Module in Istanbul's Sarıyer district on the longest night of the year, will meet music fans in collaboration with Red Bull. Tickets for the event are on sale at bugece.com.

Artbat, who has proved successful in the electronic music arena with their performances in the best nightclubs and festivals in the world, will take over the DJ set at Module on the evening of Dec. 21. The Ukrainian duo, consisting of Artur and Batish, has made a name with their performances in Kyiv and other cities. Their works, which bear the timbres of techno and deep house, were previously played in the sets of Solomun, Maceo Plex and Richie Hawtin.

Volkan Gunduz, who has been noted for his successful performances at festivals and nightclubs at various important electronic music centers, will also meet with music lovers on the same night.

The event, organized in collaboration with Red Bull, will start at 10 p.m. and last until the wee hours of the morning.