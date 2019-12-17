Istanbul Recitals closes the year with Irish virtuoso Collins

Istanbul Recitals is closing 2019 with a concert by Irish virtuoso Finghin Collins. Winning recognition in the classical music world with his performances in large geography from the Far East to Europe and the U.S., the artist will perform at the Seed Hall of Sakıp Sabancı Museum in Istanbul's Sarıyer district on Dec. 20 as part of the 13th season of the recitals that are sponsored by Sabah and Daily Sabah.

In the concert, the Irish virtuoso, who is also a juror at the Dublin International Piano Competition, which is one of the most prestigious organizations in the world, will salute music lovers with a selection comprising of works by Ludwig van Beethoven and Franz Schubert.

The next host of the Istanbul Recitals will be world-renowned cellist Alexander Chaushian. Having given concerts at the world’s most prestigious halls like the Suntory Hall, Wigmore Hall, Vienna Konzerthaus and Carnegie Hall and awarded at the International Tchaikovsky Competition and ARD International Music Competition, Erivan-born Chaushian will perform in Istanbul on Jan. 18, 2020.