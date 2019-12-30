Presidential Symphony Orchestra and The Four Italian Tenors welcome the New Year at Zorlu PSM

For anyone who wants to enjoy the first days of the year with a repertoire special for the New Year, Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM) will feature an unforgettable concert. The Four Italian Tenors, who bring together classic opera arias and popular Italian Music, is coming to Zorlu PSM to perform a special New Year's concert in company with the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO), led by conductor Prof. Rengim Gökmen. The concert will take place on Jan. 3, 2020 with the support of Zorlu Holding.

The CSO, one of the deepest-rooted arts institutions in the world with a history of nearly 200 years, is preparing for a special concert for the New Year with The Four Italian Tenors, a vocal quartet which originated from Italy that has a great heritage in music tradition and unquestionable opera traditions, gaining international recognition. The orchestra, which has made it a tradition to present the works of the great composers with the interpretations of world-renowned conductors and soloists, will include classical tenor arias and Neapolitan songs, as well as pieces that carry the spirit and energy of the New Year accompanied by The Four Italian Tenors, who will meet the audience in Turkey for the first time.

The CSO has proved that it is a leading institution in Turkey in arts by contributing to the promotion of classical music and representing the country in the best way abroad. It is also the orchestra that performed New Year's concerts for the first time in Turkey many years ago. The hotly-anticipated New Year's concerts, traditionalized by all the orchestrates in the world now, caters to classic music lovers and broader audience, attracting attention of both young people and families.

For anyone who wants to greet the first days of the New Year with a repertoire consisting of carefully-selected and bright works which give hope and a sense of happiness, tickets for the concert are on sale at www.passo.com.tr.