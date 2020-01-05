Dynamic dance show Elektronika to perform in Istanbul

Elektronika, one of the most dynamic works of Istanbul stages premiered in the last season by MDTistanbul, the modern dance project group of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, is preparing to meet the audience at Zorlu Performing Arts Center (PSM). Elektronika, which created a tremendous impression in the 2018-2019 season, will be staged with only two representations at Zorlu PSM on Jan. 9 and March 11.

The three works included in Elektronika will be performed by 24 dancers from MDTistanbul. These three works include "Hadi," a dynamic group work prepared for MDTist by Evrim Akyay, one of the dancers and choreographers of the group, "Mantra," the popular work by Turkish choreographer İhsan Rüstem, who has recently come under the spotlight with his overseas works and "Heyecan," by South Korean choreographer DongKyu Kim who has accelerated the pulse of contemporary art in the world in recent years.

All of these three works have been prepared with modern electronic music and have been performed one-on-one with MDTist dancers. Elektronika pushes the boundaries of contemporary-modern dance techniques and adds an exciting dynamism to our scenes.