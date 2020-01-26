Akbank Jazz starts 30th-year concerts with Yinon Muallem Quartet

The Akbank Sanat art gallery in Istanbul's lively Beyoğlu district is set to host Yinon Muallem, who has performed a string of successful concerts at various famous concerts across Turkey and the world at large. Muallem and his quartet are due to perform this time as part of the Akbank Jazz 30th Anniversary Concerts, hitting the stage on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.



Muallem has released 10 albums along with an album on percussion education and published a biography and novel. The artist has worked with many successful musicians across genres, including Kudsi Ergüner, Erkan Oğur, Göksel Baktagir, Derya Türkan, Tüluğ Tırpan, Elif Çağlar, Ömer Faruk Tegbilek, Ross Daly, Areti Ketime and Mor Karbasi.

Muallem presented his latest "Back Home" album with the German-based Galileo label. The album was vaunted as the year's best release by Israeli music association ACUM. Muallem will play percussion and oud while displaying his vocal talents. He will be joined by Hakan Gürbüz on bass, İsmail Altunbaş on percussion and Erdi Aslan on alto saxophone. Tickets for the event can be purchased from Biletix or Akbank Sanat Help Desk.