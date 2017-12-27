Erdoğan's role in unity against Trump's controversial decision

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is currently the only real fighter for Palestine. The media is almost writhing in their agitation against him. I fully support "Erdoğans summit," which he sees as a signal of unity among the 57 Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'s member states that is to emanate to the world.

In fact, this call was an important sign but nevertheless, the 57 states that opposed Donald Trump's decision still have to deal with internal disputes. How these differences and inactions strengthen the western position and Israel is well known. Success against the illegal Zionist occupation of Palestine can only be achieved by consensus. We have the same problem within the Palestinian community, but we are currently in the scene of a reconciliation phase between Fatah and Hamas.

President Erdoğan was the only high-ranking political actor to call Israel a terrorist state and rightly brought charges of torture against the "Jewish state." To this end, I would like to recommend to all readers the book "B`Tselem - Torture in Israel," published by the Zambon Publishing House. As Erdoğan rightly stated, you cannot leave the fate of Jerusalem to a country that feeds on blood, brutally expands its borders and kills children, civilians and women. Isn't it the duty of the whole humanity to stand for the freedom of Palestine with Jerusalem as its undivided capital?

Since Trump has flagrantly violated international law, a collective response to this crime is needed. The Palestinians, who unfortunately – unlike Israel – have no lobby, urgently need a spokesman and supporters of their cause. Erdoğan would be an important precursor to a beginning in the quest for the full recognition of Palestine with full membership in the U.N. Unfortunately the organization's 23-page final statement does not contain a single, new word about the status of Jerusalem.

Once again, there does not seem to be any full unity that would allow the Islamic world to pull together against the illegal Zionist occupation of Palestine. There are still no concrete steps to announce the relocation of the messages of Muslim states to east Jerusalem. Erdoğan's more-than-important announcement to break off relations between Turkey and Israel is not mentioned in the final declaration. This is more than unfortunate, because Erdoğan's plans deserve to be implemented immediately in order to grant Palestinian freedom.

Worse still, today we've the Israeli state and its faithful partner Saudi Arabia, the guardian of the holy places of Mecca and Medina, and its representative the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, allegedly work on refreshing the "Israeli-Palestinian peace process."

This game is exactly the staging that the pressurized terror regime Benjamin Netanyahu needs to weaken Erdoğan and achieve a split in the Muslim countries. So the goal is an alliance that is going against Iran and will ultimately bring about another massive deterioration in relations between Turkey and the U.S.

President Erdoğan should also say a word about the discrimination that Muslims are increasingly suffering in Germany. As we are seeing now, Muslim-Palestinian protesters are being vilified for burning the rightly hated Israeli flag in protests against the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. This legal right should not be banned by means of demonstration rulings and amendments to the law. This harmless right to protest should be maintained as a helpless symbol against the illegal occupation of Palestine.

Palestinians receive little attention in the world public sphere, and that is more than unfortunate – only President Erdoğan tries his best to achieve something as an advocate of Palestine.

While here in Germany, the press in anti-Semitism charges against Muslims and indignation against burning Israel flags overturns and trumps in Erdoğan bashing, the Zionist occupying regime under Netanyahu is spared – and the cause of all evil, the illegal occupation and the ethnic cleansing of Palestine is not mentioned anymore. This is a more than transparent but familiar game of the Israel lobby and its philosemitic friends.

We hope that President Erdoğan will stand firm and continue to campaign victoriously as a lonely wolf in the desert for a free Palestine. I wish him a lot of strength and steadfastness – next year in a free Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

* A Jewish-German activist and a member of the group European Jews for a Just Peace. She is a daughter of Heinz Galinski, a former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany.