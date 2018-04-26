Harbingers of Spring from the Brother Nation

Once again, the Korean Peninsula is catching the eye of the international community. The attention has been spurred by the anticipation of the inter- Korean summit and potential advancement in the denuclearization and peace process. The long-awaited inter-Korean summit, as the last summit dates back to 2007, will be held on April 27 in Panmunjeom, a village located in the Demilit arized Zone separating the two Koreas. The North Korea-U.S. summit is also expected to follow shortly. Considering North Korea's incessant nuclear and missile provocations in previo us years, this is a pleasant surprise.

For some people, the future of inter-Korea relations harbors doubts. The amicable political move may seem whimsical or ephemeral at first glance amid a wide historical and political rift between two Koreas. Despite skepticism, however, it certainly is not a mere coincidence, but a carefully d eliberated occasion. Notably, 17 years ago, former President Kim Dae-jung's famous "Berlin Declaration" laid the foundation for reconciliation and cooperation between the South and the North, leading to the first inter-Korean Summit in 2000. Following this path, former President Roh Moo-hyun set a milestone in the development of inter-Korean relations and peace and prosperity through the second inter-Korean Summit in 2007.

In retrospect, when President Moon Jae-in was elected last May, the Korea Peninsula was under great instability and inter-Korean relations were seen as a frigid winter. It was the time when North Korea continuously launched long-range missiles and devoted themselves to the nuclear programs.

Upon his election, President Moon reached out his hand to the North, artfully utilizing the momentum of the PyeongChang Olympic Games. Our message spares no effort to steer North Korea toward a more peaceful coexistence with the outside world. In addition, we exhorted that denuclearization will bring stability and prosperity to the global community as well as to the Korean Peninsula. In this context, sanctions against North Korea serve not only as an instrument to pressure but also as a diplomatic tool to encourage further dialogue.

As a result, the rigidity thawed gradually. During the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Kim Yo-jong, a younger sister of the North Korean leader, attended the event as a special envoy. The high level delegation of the Republic of Korea also made a return visit to the North. On this occasion, the North side delivered the affirmative answers to the inter-Korean summit as well as the North Korea-U.S. summit. The expectation is high for the inter-Korean summit as it could draw a road map for the denuclearization, establishment of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and sustainable progress of inter-Korean relations.

At this juncture, Turkey's kind support for the historic inter-Korean summit and our dauntless journey is critical for the people of Korea. It is well-known that Turkey dispatched over 15,000 young soldiers to defend the peace and freedom of the Korean Peninsula. We consider Turkey a trusted partner as well as blood brothers and hold the deepest gratitude toward the country. We believe the people of Turkey, our old friends, wholeheartedly welcome and espouse for such cordial changes in the Korean Peninsula's political scenes.

Many corners of the world are suffering from unfortunate circumstances - such as war, famine and political instability bereft of hope. We sincerely wish the harbingers of spring from the Korean Peninsula would serve as a precursor to peace and common prosperity for the region and beyond.