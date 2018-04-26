Harbingers of Spring from the Brother Nation

Once again, the Korean Peninsula is catching the eye of the international community. The attention has been spurred by the anticipation of the inter-
For some people, the future of inter-Korea relations harbors doubts. The
In retrospect, when President Moon Jae-in was elected last May, the Korea Peninsula was under great instability and inter-Korean relations were seen as a frigid winter. It was the time when North Korea continuously launched long-range missiles and devoted themselves to the nuclear programs.
Upon his election, President Moon reached out his hand to the North, artfully utilizing the momentum of the PyeongChang Olympic Games. Our message spares no effort to steer North Korea toward a more peaceful coexistence with the outside world. In addition, we exhorted that denuclearization will bring stability and prosperity to the global community as well as to the Korean Peninsula. In this context, sanctions against North Korea serve not only as an instrument to pressure but also as a diplomatic tool to encourage further dialogue.
As a result, the rigidity thawed gradually. During the PyeongChang Winter
At this juncture, Turkey's kind support for the historic inter-Korean summit and our dauntless journey is critical for the people of Korea. It is well-known that Turkey dispatched over 15,000 young soldiers to defend the peace and freedom of the Korean Peninsula. We consider Turkey a trusted partner as well as blood brothers and hold the deepest gratitude toward the country. We believe the people of Turkey, our old friends, wholeheartedly welcome and espouse for such cordial changes in the Korean Peninsula's political scenes.
Many corners of the world are suffering from unfortunate circumstances - such as war, famine and political instability
*South Korean ambassador to Turkey