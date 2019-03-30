Turkish local elections: The people must come first

The Turkish local elections are set to be held on Sunday. The elections, held every five years, are very important and have always attracted stiff competition across all parties. The last time they were held, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) won in both major cities; Ankara and Istanbul. This time will not be easy after it lost its majority in the National Assembly and President Erdoğan has vowed to defeat the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP).

As said earlier, the local elections were preceded by the presidential and the parliamentary vote which took place in June of last year. Concerted efforts by the AK Party, which formed a coalition with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), saw Erdoğan, who was the incumbent, getting re-elected with 52 percent of the total vote. However, this brought some economic resurgence to the country which led the ruling party to propose a push forward of the elections to avoid further stressing the economy. The dates of elections are constitutional dates and require at least two-thirds of the national assembly's approval to go through. With the AK Party and MHP making up 57 percent of total house seats, there was no way that this proposal was to go through so the party dropped the plan.

The government has ambitious plans that will see the economy rise to a higher level. However, there have been some economic shocks due to things like the United States' new foreign policy which has affected everyone including Turkey. The ruling party has put together strategies required to put the country back on track but they need to win seats in the elections to implement them. To do this, it allied with the MHP in the party's plan to win these elections. This alliance which was formed before the presidential elections of June was reborn in November for the purpose of the local elections.

Back in 2014, the AK Party had a huge win of 18 out the total 30 metropolitan seats and had 60 percent of the total votes counted. Its ally the MHP had a 10 percent win and took 3 metropolitan votes. This allowed the AK Party to make important reforms and economic decisions that have seen the country make some huge strides.

The competition does not end with affiliations to a party, to the government or to the opposition only. The individuals running for seats and the parties have developed ideologies which they think the voters could buy and are investing heavily on them. As the president stated, "the elections are going to be competence-based this time around." The government is looking for posts in the local elections so as to continue serving the people and therefore be able to fulfill their mandate in a simpler manner.

The AK Party is also seeking massive support from the people in order to be able to implement its major economic policies. In a statement to the national assembly, the president pledged to make the country's economy the 12th largest on the planet in terms of purchasing power. To do this, the government began by subsidizing basic commodities which are gas and electricity by 10 percent each. Further reform on policy after the elections is expected to have a positive effect on tax policy, employment incentives and minimum wage.

Erdoğan's government has pledged to dedicate a huge amount of its budget on developing the technology of the country. This includes everything from infrastructure, medicine, industrial development and research. This is due to the fact that the party believes in the development of the country's technology for a better economy.

Despite the major efforts that the ruling party is putting forward to win this local election, things are not all rosy for the AK Party and therefore they have to work hard not to lose any seats and even harder to flip any seat.

The election on Sunday is one which is a great challenge for the people of Turkey. People are going to be choosing between continued economic and social progress of the country and uncertainty. The AK Party will be counting on winning in order to push its major economic projects but it will not be without a fierce struggle.

This election is expected to be an indicator of how people feel about the economy of their country and their trust. The AK Party is conducting major reshuffles in efforts to regain its power and the opposition will surely push further. In the end, there have to be the winners and the losers but as the president says, "The people have to come first."

*Director of the International Office, Ibn Haldun University