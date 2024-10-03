On Sept. 30, 2000, do you remember what you were doing? Maybe you were a child. Perhaps you weren't even born yet, or you were already immersed in the hustle and bustle of life.

If Muhammad Durrah, a boy of 11 years old, had a notebook and could have filled it that day, he would have written: “Today we left the refugee camp and went to the market to buy a new car for our family, but we couldn't find one. My father didn't like the car.” But this was not possible because on that day, as they were returning from the car market, the militants of the Israeli terrorist organization, dressed in official uniforms, shot at Muhammad Durrah and his father, Jamal.

It had only been three days since Ariel Sharon, former prime minister of Israel and one of the bloody rulers of the Israeli terrorist state, defiled the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of the Muslims and the main stop of the pilgrimage of Miraj, with the terrorists he took with him. Despite the silence of the Islamic Ummah, Palestinians took to the streets to do what they know best: resistance. Like many Palestinians, Muhammad Durrah was a child living in a refugee camp in his own land. Like many Palestinian families, Muhammad Durrah's family was well-educated.

Muhammad, only 11 years old, was a good student who wanted to be a teacher or a policeman. He received his first education in the refugee camp, where he lived with his family. That day, unarmed and uninvolved in the demonstrations, they came under fire from Israeli uniformed terrorists. The cameras were rolling like Kevin Carter, who was content with photographing the moment when a bird of prey waited over the head of a starving child in Africa. Moment by moment, footage of the attack was captured. Jamal Durrah's desperate outstretched hand, the Israeli terrorists' continued attacks as he tried to shield his son, and the martyrdom of Muhammad Durrah...

The martyrdom of Muhammad Durrah sparked protests against the Second Intifada. Condemnation came from the world, but in the intervening 24 years, the genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli terrorist organization has not slowed down. Its violence has increased.

Israel is now a monster whose thirst for blood is not quenched by randomly martyring Palestinian children in the streets and shouting triumphal shouts. It destroyed the refugee camp where Muhammad Durrah was born, the school where he studied, the mosque where he prayed, the streets where he walked, and perhaps even the kittens of the cats he loved. If Israel, which martyred Muhammad Durrah in front of the cameras, could have been stopped at that time, perhaps what we have experienced in the last 24 years would not have happened. Just like the massacres that will happen in the future if it is not stopped now. Everything started on Oct.7.