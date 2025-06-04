It has been 23 years since the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, came to power. Throughout the AK Party era, many academicians and observers used different concepts to describe the foreign policy orientation of the AK Party. I think one of the best words to define the Erdoğan period and the large-scale transformation that has taken place in Turkish domestic and foreign policy since 2002 is "normalization." The AK Party initiated a process of normalization, which ended with a “silent revolution,” that resulted in influential changes in many areas.

State institutions have reconciled with Türkiye’s civilizational identity, historical heritage and cultural values. The state identity was redefined and a new political perspective on diversity and differences was adopted. According to this new state identity, a comprehensive diversification process recognizing the existence of ethnic identities living in the country was initiated. All Turkish citizens, such as Kurds and Alevis, are now free to claim their social and cultural identities. There are no given enemies in domestic politics or the region.

As an extension of the normalization program, the AK Party government initiated an extensive nationalization process. This process ended up with the restructuring of Turkish domestic policy and the diversification of foreign policy actors. The most important restructuring was made in the security sector. On the one hand, internal security was clearly separated from external security. Accordingly, after the July 15 failed coup attempt, the Turkish security institutions were largely restructured. Thus, they have begun to play their “normal” roles, protecting the country against external threats.

The Gendarmerie General Command and the Coast Guard Command were taken from the Ministry of Defense and were put under the Ministry of Interior, which is solely responsible for internal security. During this new period, the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) abandoned reacting against domestic threats and began to protect the national security of Türkiye against external threats. The TSK and MIT, the two traditionally inward-looking actors, have become the most important foreign policy actors after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These two institutions have experienced a significant institutional transformation; they have begun to play important roles in external affairs. Thus, the AK Party governments largely eradicated the military tutelage in Turkish politics.

After getting rid of the bureaucratic tutelage, the AK Party government has successfully consolidated internal self-determination and independence against domestic power centers. After abolishing bureaucratic tutelage, popularly elected politicians have begun to play more effective roles in designing and executing national politics. Especially, the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is important. First as prime minister and then president, Erdoğan has played a decisive role in executing a high-profile and proactive foreign policy. One of the most important indications of Erdoğan’s leadership is his mediation efforts between Ukraine and Russia.

Lastly, the AK Party government and the Erdoğan leadership have initiated development of an Ankara-centered, i.e., independent, foreign policy orientation. Türkiye, which has abandoned its traditional ideological understanding, has emphasized its national interests throughout the AK Party period. Türkiye has followed a rational, pragmatic, interest-oriented, sectoral foreign policy. In principle, it is ready to have direct dialogue with all countries worldwide.

Need for new constitution

Having experienced successful transformations in many state institutions and state policies, Türkiye now feels the need to crown the reform and restructuring process with a new constitution. The current Constitution, which was made by the military junta that was tried and punished during the AK Party period, does not meet the needs of the new Türkiye. In fact, all Turkish political parties emphasize the need to prepare a new constitution during their election campaigns. The majority of the public also thinks that the country needs a new constitution meeting the expectations of different segments of society.

After, the AK Party government and its leader, Erdoğan, initiated a new process of the “terror-free Türkiye” project, which is supported by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and its leader, Devlet Bahçeli. Domestic and foreign dynamics that require initiating a terror-free Türkiye also necessitate the introduction of a new constitution.

This new constitution should reflect the already initiated normalization process. In other words, the new constitution should reflect the legacy of the past, the demands of today and the expectations of the future.

First, the Ottoman legacy has to be taken into consideration. Türkiye must benefit from the imperial legacy and continue its cooperative dialogue with all regional countries. The new constitution should provide platforms for these efforts.

Second, cultural and societal depths have to be taken into consideration. The constitution should meet the demands of different segments of Turkish society and it should be made by the political actors who represent these segments. The current Parliament represents more than 90% of Turkish society. Therefore, it has the legitimacy to make the new constitution.

Third, the new constitution has to restructure state institutions to prepare the country for future challenges. The world is on the eve of a new world; therefore, the new constitution should take the new realities of the political and social life. Türkiye will get rid of many political and social vulnerabilities with the introduction of a new constitution.

Completing the normalization process will prepare Türkiye for the “Century of Türkiye.” Considering the national, regional and global developments and dynamics, Türkiye cannot postpone the introduction of a new constitution. It seems that the government and its leader, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are aware of this reality, and therefore, they try to speed up the process before it is too late.