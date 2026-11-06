A friend of mine, a graduate of one of Istanbul’s most prestigious schools, was recently drafted into a family intervention. Her niece, then a senior at the very same high school, was refusing to study for the university entrance exam. Her parents had exhausted their arguments and hoped that an aunt with an impressive diploma might succeed where they had failed. The aunt made her case. The niece listened politely, then asked a single question: “Well, how much do you make?”

It would be easy to dismiss this as teenage insolence. It is something far more unsettling: an empirical objection. Advice of this kind has always relied on proof by example. Study hard, get into a good school, work diligently and you will end up like your aunt. The aunt was the argument. The niece simply checked it and found it unconvincing.

In Türkiye, this is no small matter. The university entrance exam is not merely a test, but the central rite of middle-class life. Generations of families have sacrificed savings, weekends and their child's entire adolescence to prep schools and practice tests, believing that a good score would open the door to a good life. In this sense, a teenager who refuses to sit for it is effectively rejecting a creed.

Her question captures something many Turkish families sense without quite naming. The middle-class ethos, the quiet moral code that promised effort would be rewarded, no longer works in the real world. At least, not exclusively.

Turkish has beautiful words for that ethos: alın teri, the sweat of one’s brow; helal lokma, the honestly earned morsel; sabır and kanaat, patience and contentment. They described a moral world in which how you earned mattered as much as what you earned. That world always had its exceptions, profiteers, lottery winners and those who, as we say, "köşeyi döndü," or "turned a corner." But everyone understood them as exceptions. The rule was that work paid, slowly but reliably.

What has changed is that the exceptions have become the most visible model of success. A lottery winner used to make the news once a year. Today, the windfall is on every screen, every minute. Social media has industrialized survivorship bias. A teenager sees thousands of people who struck it rich with a viral video, a lucky trade or a well-timed property purchase, and almost none of the quiet, steady lives the old ethos produced.

Call it the first decoupling: of reward from effort. The middle-class ethos was designed for a linear world, in which working twice as hard got you somewhat further. We increasingly live in a power-law world, in which a handful capture enormous rewards and most receive little, however hard they work. This is happening in everyday life as well as the international arena.

Artificial intelligence has poured fuel on the fire. The erosion predates it, but AI has brought a second, deeper decoupling: of the result itself from time and effort. For most of history, a well-crafted essay, a fine illustration or a careful translation was proof of the hours behind it. Today, it proves nothing of the sort. Why spend years learning a language, a teenager may reasonably ask, when a machine translates in seconds? Why practice drawing when an app produces an illustration on command? For a middle class that built its identity on education, on diplomas, languages and professions, this is not just an economic threat. It is an existential one.

The irony is bitter. The machines of the industrial age replaced muscle and, in doing so, created the modern middle class: the clerks, engineers, teachers and lawyers whose value lay in their trained minds. Today’s machines are aimed precisely at that kind of work. Worse, they excel at the tasks beginners once performed, the first drafts and routine analyses through which young people built their judgment. If the machine does the apprentice’s work, who will become the master?

This exposes a contradiction at the heart of our economic order. The postwar social contract did not cultivate a thriving middle class out of generosity. It needed one. Someone had to buy the homes and cars, fill the schools and believe enough in tomorrow to borrow against it. An economy that hollows out its middle class is sawing off the branch on which it sits. If labor loses its value, who will buy what the machines produce?

Yet the young are not lazy. They have read the incentives correctly. The problem is not a moral decline in individuals, but a system that has made the old virtues look like a losing strategy. That matters well beyond any family’s dinner table. The middle-class ethos was a social stabilizer. It gave people a reason to be patient, to trust institutions and to believe their children would do better than they had. A society that loses that belief becomes restless and resentful, ready to follow anyone who promises a shortcut or names a culprit.

So what should the aunt have answered? Perhaps this: “Not as much as you imagine. But my work has given me what a salary cannot measure: competence, independence and the ability to look anyone in the eye, because I owe my place to no one.” That is the strongest case for the ethos, not as an investment strategy, but as a formation of character. In an age of machines, it may be the very thing that keeps us capable of judging what they produce.

But that is the easier half of the answer. Preaching virtue to the young is cheap. A society cannot forever ask its children to believe in a rule it no longer honors. If we want the next generation to value hard work, hard work must once again lead somewhere. Otherwise, the next time a teenager asks how much we earn, we will have no answer at all.