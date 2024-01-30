Diverse interpretations can arise when considering the concept of anachronism. This article adopts the definition of anachronism as the "confusion of different eras, failure to keep up with the realities of contemporary life and insistence on spending the day depending on outdated habits." It is essential to underscore that, from the perspective of the West or the Atlantic alliance, commonly known as the Global North, this specific syndrome has manifested over the past five years. The patronage model for the global order established post-World War II and throughout the Cold War era has now surpassed its expiration date.

The emergence of a multipolar world with distinct power centers is evident. Yet, the persistent reliance of dominant figures from the Global North on an outdated understanding of the global economic-political system indicates an "anachronism syndrome." To elaborate, the initial 25 years post-Cold War, until 2005, fostered the perception of an enduring unipolar world. However, the subsequent 18 years, as of the onset of 2024, underscore the indispensable role of the Global South and its robust representatives, the emerging developing economies, in the global equation.

This shift is observable across various multilateral international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO). Even institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) are experiencing increased pressure, challenging the once-dominant influence of the Global North. The opportunity for dominance in these organizations, management participation and the unilateral imposition of opinions or actions by the Global North are no longer viable.

Confronted with a distinctly clear global landscape, internalizing this reality from the standpoint of the Global North becomes significant for the purpose of reshaping international policies and approaches. However, adopting an attitude that essentially denies this fundamental truth epitomizes the anachronism syndrome.

Global realities

This global reality necessitates a reassessment of international policies and approaches from the perspective of the Global North, persisting in an attitude that rejects this fundamental truth that embodies the anachronism syndrome. The warnings from pivotal playmaker countries, particularly Türkiye, advocating for a robust dialogue network between the Global North and the Global South, should be heeded. The anachronism syndrome not only impedes the consideration of proposals addressing threats like global climate change, global food and energy supply security, and the global supply chain network but also exacerbates the dimensions of these threats.

For instance, Türkiye's Black Sea Grain Corridor Initiative, in collaboration with the U.N., averted a potential food crisis, but disruptions since July have led to a 40% decline in food shipments from the Red Sea, attributed to heightened tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In a future world economy where Africa's total population is projected to reach 4.4 billion, representing 39% of the global population in 2100, the increasing influence of the Asia-Pacific and Africa in the global economic-political system mandates a restructuring of the global order. Urgent action is required for the Global North to overcome the anachronism syndrome and play a constructive role in this restructuring. Failure to do so risks a continuous decline in the global order and exacerbation of challenges for the Global North.