A critical process of negotiation and rapprochement between Turkey and NATO has been going on recently. During this period, Turkey conducted extensive discussions not only with Sweden and Finland but also with all NATO member countries individually.

There have been some functional agreements with the United States, the United Kingdom and other NATO countries, especially on the bilateral relations between allies. Accordingly, the attitudes of the states against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the PKK terrorist group and the PKK's derivatives, such as the YPG, were reviewed and some important conclusions were achieved. In particular, a document of understanding was signed on the improvement of Sweden’s and Finland's attitudes toward terrorist organizations, and NATO's secretary-general clearly stated that other NATO countries should be in solidarity with Turkey in its fight against terrorism and terrorist organizations.

In the past, the PKK's Syrian wing YPG and FETÖ have never been directly mentioned as terrorist organizations in the West. The acknowledgment of such terrorist groups in addition to the PKK was remarkable progress. The YPG and FETÖ were listed as terrorist organizations in the international arena for the first time – but have been recognized as terrorist structures by Turkey for years.

The fight between a state and a terrorist organization will eventually be won by the state. However, sometimes with international support, and from time to time with domestic backing, terrorist organizations can gather motivation against the state for a long time. Turkey has been struggling with terrorism for decades. Turkey's pressure and power against terrorist organizations, which has been gradually increasing since the coup attempt on July 15, 2016, will certainly accelerate with international support, or in other words, with the cessation of international backing of terrorist groups.

Improved international relations

Turkey has consolidated its foreign relations and has started to conduct safe exits with countries with which it has tense ties.

Italy's prime minister was in Turkey last week. The visit of the Italian leader signals an improvement in Italian-Turkish relations and also Italy's efforts to be somehow present in the new administration in Libya.

To prevent a global food crisis, Turkey is taking crucial steps to ensure grain shipments via the Black Sea by negotiating with Russia and Ukraine.

The state of the Republic of Turkey was concerned with a few fundamental issues in foreign policy over the past 15 or 20 years. But currently, almost all the questions in the world somehow concern Turkey in some way.

The relationships between the countries in the Caucasus, the Middle East, the Balkans, the Baltics, Ukraine and Russia are transforming into such a framework that Turkey is always at the table for one reason or another.

Undeniable regional power

The Republic of Turkey has become a fully integrated country in the world. In this context, Turkey can be perceived as a regional power economically but almost as a global power in terms of political influence. In the picture that emerged in the Turkey-NATO rapprochement, some NATO member countries might continue their covert support of PKK derivatives and FETÖ, but these terrorist organizations will no longer be able to engage in hostility toward and against Turkey in a NATO member country.

In a world where Russia is waging war, the West, which is considered Moscow's opposition in the conflict, cannot neglect a powerful actor like Turkey. And if the continuation of Turkey’s presence on NATO's side is requested, NATO countries must recognize the security concerns of their ally and support Turks in their struggle against terrorism.

Turkey, which has been at odds with the West for almost a decade, has in a way balanced this situation with the Russia-Ukraine crisis. It seems that there will be a more compact European Union and a more compact NATO in the upcoming period. Turkey, while developing multilateral foreign relations in the next decade, seems likely to work closely with NATO. Turkey has largely completed its infrastructure requirements in recent years and has consolidated its international relations to a great extent. Once it copes with the economic problems arising from the pandemic, the world will witness the existence of a more stable, stronger and more successful Turkey.